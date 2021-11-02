XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Short Interest Down 18.3% in October

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,050,000 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the September 30th total of 13,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPEV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in XPeng during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in XPeng by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 510,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,478,000 after purchasing an additional 42,072 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of XPeng by 1.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 677,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,147 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng during the first quarter worth $412,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 157.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 46,230 shares during the last quarter. 24.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XPEV shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of XPeng from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on XPeng in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.92.

Shares of XPeng stock opened at $47.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.11 and a beta of 8.67. XPeng has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $74.49.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.17). XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 33.74%. The company had revenue of $582.55 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that XPeng will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

