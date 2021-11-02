Stifel Financial Corp Increases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,443 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.51% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCS. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $235,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.6% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.46 and a 52 week high of $23.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.02.

