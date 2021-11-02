Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $8.97 Million Investment in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 92,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,971,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 117.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 183.7% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 387.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 44.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMN opened at $102.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.60. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.48 and a twelve month high of $123.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $857.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total transaction of $223,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,183.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $113,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

AMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist upped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

