Belden (BDC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Belden (NYSE:BDC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Belden to post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Belden had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Belden to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BDC stock opened at $62.01 on Tuesday. Belden has a 1 year low of $30.80 and a 1 year high of $62.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.71 and its 200-day moving average is $53.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.20.

In other Belden news, EVP Ashish Chand purchased 4,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.42 per share, for a total transaction of $249,489.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $368,322.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,480.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

