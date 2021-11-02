Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 270,385 Shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,072,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 270,385 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.91% of EMCORE worth $9,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EMKR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in EMCORE by 116.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 667,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 359,239 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in EMCORE by 290.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 8,148 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EMCORE by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 27,430 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in EMCORE by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in EMCORE by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 23,601 shares during the last quarter. 75.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EMCORE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on EMCORE from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.94.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Rittichier sold 20,000 shares of EMCORE stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $157,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,024.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rex S. Jackson sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $127,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,713.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

EMKR stock opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $277.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.26. EMCORE Co. has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $10.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.35.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $42.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.00 million. EMCORE had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 14.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EMCORE Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It offers catv broadband transport and access; lasers and components; chip level devices; satellite RF fiber optic transport; wireless/distributed antenn systems; microwave components; fiber optics gyros, sensors, and navigation systems.

