Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Holdings Lowered by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Cadence Bancorporation were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 806.8% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 103,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 92,204 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,407,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,957,000 after purchasing an additional 186,931 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,236,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,822,000 after purchasing an additional 193,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,122,000. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CADE. Raymond James raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Cadence Bancorporation stock opened at $29.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.39. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Cadence Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $29.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.75.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $182.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.26 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 50.27% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.14%.

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

