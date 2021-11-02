Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires New Shares in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in ShockWave Medical by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,939,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,096,000 after buying an additional 1,458,245 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,975,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,594,000 after purchasing an additional 86,004 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,541,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,138,000 after purchasing an additional 183,398 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,234,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,809,000 after purchasing an additional 194,629 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 911,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,934,000 after purchasing an additional 99,246 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SWAV opened at $223.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of -145.78 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.48. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.09 and a 12-month high of $237.76.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 40.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. The company’s revenue was up 442.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America lowered ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.57.

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total transaction of $747,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,983 shares in the company, valued at $11,401,991.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.67, for a total transaction of $371,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,008 shares of company stock valued at $13,111,534 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

