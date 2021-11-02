T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $166.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 43,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 112,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,135,000 after acquiring an additional 27,590 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,410,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $176,659,000 after acquiring an additional 460,000 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,632 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2,606.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 35,314 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 34,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $115.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.22. The stock has a market cap of $144.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $108.75 and a 12-month high of $150.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

