T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $166.50.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.
In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ TMUS opened at $115.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.22. The stock has a market cap of $144.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $108.75 and a 12-month high of $150.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.
T-Mobile US Company Profile
T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.
