Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.84.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the second quarter worth about $752,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 55.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital stock opened at $21.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.55 and a 200-day moving average of $19.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.13. Ares Capital has a 1-year low of $13.99 and a 1-year high of $21.74.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a net margin of 90.29% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ares Capital will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.25%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

