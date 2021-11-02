Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 445 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,625,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 38,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 209,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,826,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 319,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,891,000 after buying an additional 11,060 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $111.39 on Tuesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $78.18 and a 52-week high of $111.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.05.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

