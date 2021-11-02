Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 50,272 Shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 905,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,272 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.04% of WideOpenWest worth $18,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claar Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 89.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 150.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WOW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

WideOpenWest stock opened at $19.64 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.90 and a beta of 2.07. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $23.92.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.78 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.95%. Research analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $300,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,456,900. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.