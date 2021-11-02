Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) by 69.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 752,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 308,636 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.59% of Cerevel Therapeutics worth $19,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 3,739.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 830,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,407,000 after buying an additional 809,151 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,796,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $178,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $776,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,922,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 44,437 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,145,585.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CERE. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CERE opened at $40.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 2.18. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $41.85.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.