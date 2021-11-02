Mizuho Cuts Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $255.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on V. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visa from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $269.92.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of NYSE V opened at $212.46 on Monday. Visa has a 1 year low of $183.89 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.41. The firm has a market cap of $413.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,564,316.30. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,316.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,387 shares of company stock worth $8,999,025 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.