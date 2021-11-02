Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,819 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 874.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,672,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QQQM opened at $159.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.30. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $109.70 and a 12 month high of $159.29.

