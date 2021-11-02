Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,420,008 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 186,511 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.27% of Angi worth $86,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Angi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Angi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Angi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Angi by 292.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 8,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Angi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Angi stock opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Angi Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.13 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.74.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $420.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.45 million. Angi had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Angi Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 7,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $102,215.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $116,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 261,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,566.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,133 shares of company stock valued at $349,216 over the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ANGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Angi from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist decreased their price target on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Angi from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Angi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.36.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

