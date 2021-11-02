Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 552,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,869 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.85% of Semtech worth $37,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Semtech in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Semtech by 12.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMTC opened at $87.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 63.41, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Semtech Co. has a 12-month low of $53.70 and a 12-month high of $87.62.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.89 million. Semtech had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Charles B. Ammann sold 8,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $678,658.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael W. Rodensky sold 2,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $215,733.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,563.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,826 shares of company stock worth $1,671,743 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SMTC. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.55.

Semtech Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

