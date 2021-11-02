Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target to $39.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

HUN has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reissued a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.14.

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $33.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.19 and a 200 day moving average of $27.99. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $23.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.67.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 14.21%. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Huntsman by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

