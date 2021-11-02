Short Interest in TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Expands By 32.9%

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,181,100 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the September 30th total of 1,640,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 224.9 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRSWF shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

TRSWF opened at $14.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.12. TransAlta Renewables has a twelve month low of $12.64 and a twelve month high of $19.20.

TransAlta Renewables, Inc engages in the acquisition of renewable power generation facilities in operation or under construction. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro and Canadian Gas. The Canadian Wind segment includes the result of the Le Nordais facility. The Canadian Hydro segment comprises of the outcome of the Ragged Chute facility.

