Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Upgraded to Buy by Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $110.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MRK. Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $76.79 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.16.

NYSE:MRK opened at $87.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 51.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

