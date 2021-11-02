Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $9.11 Million Stock Holdings in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 118,002 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.36% of Methanex worth $9,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Methanex by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,304,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,255,000 after purchasing an additional 56,438 shares during the period. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Methanex by 16.4% during the second quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 920,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,494,000 after purchasing an additional 129,586 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Methanex by 723.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,290,000 after purchasing an additional 508,299 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Methanex by 7.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 331,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,234,000 after purchasing an additional 23,422 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Methanex by 8.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 326,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,802,000 after purchasing an additional 26,307 shares during the period. 64.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $46.40 on Tuesday. Methanex Co. has a 1 year low of $28.86 and a 1 year high of $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.50.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Methanex had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on MEOH. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $48.00 target price on Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Methanex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James set a $62.00 target price on Methanex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised shares of Methanex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

