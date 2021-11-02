Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases New Shares in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 108,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,254,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Allakos in the 1st quarter valued at $355,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Allakos by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Allakos by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 18,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Allakos by 148.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 17,601 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allakos alerts:

In other Allakos news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 34.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALLK stock opened at $100.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.11 and a beta of 0.79. Allakos Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.41 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.99.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allakos Inc. will post -4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Allakos in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Allakos in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.42.

Allakos Profile

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.