Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 5,800 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 21.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $9,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Humana by 34.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 178,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,953,000 after acquiring an additional 45,992 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Humana by 65.9% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Humana by 0.6% during the second quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 197,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 5.3% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 9,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $459.51 on Tuesday. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $370.22 and a 1 year high of $475.44. The company has a market cap of $59.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $417.70 and its 200 day moving average is $432.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HUM. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink began coverage on Humana in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $494.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $486.92.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.