Northern Trust Corp Sells 7,342 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,823 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,342 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.97% of NewMarket worth $34,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NewMarket in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 2,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NewMarket alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised NewMarket from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of NewMarket stock opened at $335.21 on Tuesday. NewMarket Co. has a one year low of $297.29 and a one year high of $432.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

In related news, Director James E. Rogers sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.72, for a total value of $201,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Profile

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company also comprises of the sale of tetraethyl lead.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU).

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.