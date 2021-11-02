Northern Trust Corp Raises Stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 281,640 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $34,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,657,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,009,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Installed Building Products by 497.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 373,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,450,000 after purchasing an additional 311,261 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 9,994.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 267,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,733,000 after acquiring an additional 264,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,776,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

IBP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.22.

In other Installed Building Products news, SVP Jason R. Niswonger sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 91,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.32, for a total value of $11,507,884.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,349,247.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 178,028 shares of company stock worth $22,319,435 in the last three months. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $132.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 1.85. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.18 and a 1 year high of $140.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.50.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.28 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.14% and a net margin of 6.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.65%.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.