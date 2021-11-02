CaixaBank’s (CAIXY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CAIXY. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:CAIXY opened at $0.97 on Monday. CaixaBank has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.03.

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

