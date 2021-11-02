Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.
Several research firms recently commented on RELX. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Relx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MWG Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Relx during the second quarter valued at approximately $380,096,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,631,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,716,000 after purchasing an additional 629,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,753,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,104,000 after purchasing an additional 63,461 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Relx during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,400,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,587,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,345,000 after purchasing an additional 35,793 shares during the last quarter. 5.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Relx Company Profile
RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.
Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?
Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.