Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently commented on RELX. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Relx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MWG Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Relx during the second quarter valued at approximately $380,096,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,631,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,716,000 after purchasing an additional 629,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,753,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,104,000 after purchasing an additional 63,461 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Relx during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,400,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,587,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,345,000 after purchasing an additional 35,793 shares during the last quarter. 5.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RELX opened at $31.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. Relx has a one year low of $20.11 and a one year high of $31.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.48. The stock has a market cap of $60.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73.

Relx Company Profile

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

