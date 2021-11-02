State Street Corp Acquires 103,733 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,743,438 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,733 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $169,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FL. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter worth about $46,778,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Foot Locker by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,308,306 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $635,301,000 after buying an additional 445,365 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the first quarter worth about $21,158,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Foot Locker by 1,699.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 266,337 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $14,981,000 after buying an additional 282,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIK Capital LP acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the first quarter worth about $15,236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

FL stock opened at $48.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.44. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.09 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.43.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. Foot Locker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Foot Locker’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 42.70%.

FL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.76.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

