Discovery (DISCA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Discovery to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. Discovery’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect Discovery to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DISCA stock opened at $24.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.16 and a 200-day moving average of $29.68. Discovery has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $78.14.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.18.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

