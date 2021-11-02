Pactiv Evergreen (PTVE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Pactiv Evergreen to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a positive return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. On average, analysts expect Pactiv Evergreen to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTVE opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. Pactiv Evergreen has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $19.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day moving average of $14.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pactiv Evergreen stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) by 329.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,780 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Pactiv Evergreen were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.88.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

