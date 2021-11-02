Brokerages Anticipate Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) will post $0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Incyte’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. Incyte posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 221.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Incyte will report full-year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $3.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $4.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Incyte.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Incyte had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Benchmark raised shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Incyte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.11.

In other news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $29,763.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte in the second quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Incyte by 852.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Incyte in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Incyte by 81.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INCY opened at $69.35 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.16 and its 200 day moving average is $77.42. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $64.08 and a fifty-two week high of $101.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.97.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

