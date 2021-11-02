LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAO) Short Interest Update

LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAO) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,700 shares, an increase of 45.1% from the September 30th total of 68,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

NASDAQ:LMAO opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96. LMF Acquisition Opportunities has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $10.13.

Get LMF Acquisition Opportunities alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the first quarter worth approximately $6,176,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the first quarter worth approximately $6,036,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the first quarter worth approximately $3,924,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities by 39.5% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 386,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 109,283 shares during the period. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the second quarter worth approximately $3,469,000. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for LMF Acquisition Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMF Acquisition Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.