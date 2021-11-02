Short Interest in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Rises By 46.8%

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 871,900 shares, an increase of 46.8% from the September 30th total of 593,900 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 335,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Globant by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Globant by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Globant by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Globant by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Globant by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Globant alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GLOB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.90.

Globant stock opened at $319.92 on Tuesday. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $173.34 and a fifty-two week high of $332.79. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 180.75 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.00.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Globant had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $305.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.79 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Globant will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.