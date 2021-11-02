Short Interest in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Increases By 45.7%

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 45.7% from the September 30th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Kingstone Companies stock opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Kingstone Companies has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $8.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.77. The stock has a market cap of $59.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $39.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.53 million. Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kingstone Companies will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KINS. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 9.6% in the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 243,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 21,410 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kingstone Companies by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,834,000 after buying an additional 53,531 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael raised its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 85,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

