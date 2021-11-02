Northern Trust Corp Has $35.42 Million Stock Holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,116,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,613 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $35,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INT. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in World Fuel Services by 9.4% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in World Fuel Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,683,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 1.2% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 43,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 248,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,879,000 after buying an additional 92,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ken Bakshi sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $64,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,962.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Crosby sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,542.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE INT opened at $29.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12-month low of $20.22 and a 12-month high of $37.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.34.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 0.21%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.74%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INT. Bank of America lowered World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

