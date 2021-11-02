Northern Trust Corp Sells 9,539 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 320,395 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,539 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.48% of Jack in the Box worth $35,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JACK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 794.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 20,549 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 431.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 8,381 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 7,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $99.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.80. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.66 and a 1-year high of $124.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.24.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.89 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 14.69%. Jack in the Box’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is 37.85%.

Several brokerages have commented on JACK. Wedbush cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Guggenheim began coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.88.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

