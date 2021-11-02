Northern Trust Corp Buys 25,715 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 253,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,715 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.01% of Bandwidth worth $34,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAND. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Bandwidth by 197.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 358,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,436,000 after acquiring an additional 237,973 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Bandwidth by 30.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 919,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,502,000 after acquiring an additional 214,783 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Bandwidth by 45.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 361,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,790,000 after acquiring an additional 113,489 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 127.6% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 178,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,605,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 104.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,946,000 after purchasing an additional 95,971 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $31,106.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 880 shares of company stock valued at $76,963 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

BAND has been the topic of several research reports. initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $227.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.77.

BAND stock opened at $86.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bandwidth Inc. has a one year low of $76.80 and a one year high of $196.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -61.94, a PEG ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.43.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $120.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

