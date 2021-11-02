Northern Trust Corp Grows Stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,468 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $36,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SDGR. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 135.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 23.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 20.2% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,602 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $963,423.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 1,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $77,659.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,298 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SDGR stock opened at $57.33 on Tuesday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $117.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.47 and a beta of 1.06.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $29.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.20 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 34.75%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

SDGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schrödinger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Schrödinger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

