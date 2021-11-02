Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Price Target Raised to $7.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SELB. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.46.

Shares of SELB opened at $3.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.55 million, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.02. Selecta Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.23.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $19.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.83 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, Director Timothy C. Barabe bought 9,000 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 190,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,052. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 15,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $67,224.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 9.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 39.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 7,301 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 2.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 416,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 8,558 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 15.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 9,215 shares during the period. 45.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

