European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) had its price target upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EWCZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist started coverage on European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

European Wax Center stock opened at $32.66 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.02. European Wax Center has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $34.67.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that European Wax Center will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in European Wax Center stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.