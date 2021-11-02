Resideo Technologies (REZI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Resideo Technologies to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Resideo Technologies has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. On average, analysts expect Resideo Technologies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

REZI stock opened at $26.12 on Tuesday. Resideo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 2.64.

REZI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.80.

In other news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $274,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,843.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $201,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Resideo Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,230,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,016 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.85% of Resideo Technologies worth $36,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

