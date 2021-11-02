Insider Buying: BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Director Acquires 2,500 Shares of Stock

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Director Mark D. Hogan purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $37,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

BCB Bancorp stock opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $258.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.62. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $16.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.37.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 13.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in BCB Bancorp by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in BCB Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in BCB Bancorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 485,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in BCB Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,715,000 after acquiring an additional 7,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

