Treace Medical Concepts (TMCI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Treace Medical Concepts has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. On average, analysts expect Treace Medical Concepts to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TMCI opened at $23.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 13.50 and a current ratio of 14.27. Treace Medical Concepts has a one year low of $19.18 and a one year high of $37.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.26.

In other Treace Medical Concepts news, CEO John T. Treace sold 30,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $768,825.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO John T. Treace sold 58,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $1,204,765.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 100,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,877 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMCI. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,298,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. 24.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

