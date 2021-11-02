Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Stock Position Lowered by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lessened its position in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,623 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Myovant Sciences were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MYOV. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its stake in Myovant Sciences by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Myovant Sciences by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

MYOV has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Myovant Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $59,195.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 31,200 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.76 per share, with a total value of $834,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 814,601 shares of company stock worth $18,718,093 and sold 39,387 shares worth $923,593. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MYOV opened at $23.04 on Tuesday. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.59 and a 1 year high of $30.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 2.85.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.11. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

