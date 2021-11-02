Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 59.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 336,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,540 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $6,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EB. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Eventbrite by 12.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Eventbrite by 35.2% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. MIK Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EB opened at $21.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 2.93.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 41.62% and a negative net margin of 93.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 5,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $92,559.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

