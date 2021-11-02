Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Cut to $3,950.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FinViz reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.04% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q1 2022 earnings at $17.72 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $22.62 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,115.17.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,318.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Amazon.com has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 64.91, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,378.97 and a 200 day moving average of $3,385.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 52.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,727,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $112,586,869,000 after purchasing an additional 112,965 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,640,401,000 after purchasing an additional 338,793 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,963,398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $54,916,643,000 after purchasing an additional 89,867 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,446,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,139,577,000 after purchasing an additional 135,223 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,749,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,148,269,000 after acquiring an additional 146,139 shares during the period. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

