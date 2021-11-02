JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 124,847 Shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) by 395.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,847 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.25% of Immatics worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Immatics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Immatics by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Immatics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Immatics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Immatics by 4,039.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 40,390 shares during the period. 33.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Immatics alerts:

Shares of Immatics stock opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.63 million and a PE ratio of -7.90. Immatics has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $18.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.36.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 million. As a group, analysts predict that Immatics will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

IMTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Immatics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Immatics Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.