Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 587,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,128 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Community Bankers Trust were worth $6,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Community Bankers Trust by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 73,942 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Community Bankers Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,158,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Community Bankers Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 5,382.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 77,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 696,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after acquiring an additional 44,701 shares during the last quarter.

Get Community Bankers Trust alerts:

Shares of ESXB stock opened at $12.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.53. Community Bankers Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $12.25.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Community Bankers Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

In other Community Bankers Trust news, CFO Bruce E. Thomas sold 14,774 shares of Community Bankers Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $165,321.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,070 shares of company stock valued at $12,136.

Community Bankers Trust Profile

Community Bankers Trust Corp. is the holding company of Essex Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. Its services include individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, real estate and mortgage loans, investment services, on-line and mobile banking products, and cash management services.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESXB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bankers Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bankers Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.