Northern Trust Corp Sells 3,340 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 375,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.68% of The Howard Hughes worth $36,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HHC. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 23.4% during the first quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,470,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 1,408.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 280,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after acquiring an additional 261,682 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 396,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,757,000 after buying an additional 237,854 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,280,000 after purchasing an additional 225,914 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 734,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,544,000 after purchasing an additional 193,581 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Howard Hughes news, EVP David Michael Striph sold 1,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $125,036.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 150,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.00 per share, with a total value of $13,814,352.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of NYSE HHC opened at $87.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 68.52 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 1-year low of $62.17 and a 1-year high of $113.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.86.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. The Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 9.25%. Equities research analysts expect that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

