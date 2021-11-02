Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Holdings Decreased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 439,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,700 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $36,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Boot Barn by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 92,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,772,000 after purchasing an additional 18,414 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Boot Barn by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 21,884 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Boot Barn by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Boot Barn by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 17,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares during the period.

BOOT opened at $108.18 on Tuesday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $110.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.79 and its 200-day moving average is $83.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 2.87.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.36 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 11.24%. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Love sold 5,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $493,605.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 3,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $308,624.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,680 shares of company stock worth $4,315,349 over the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Craig Hallum upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.08.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

