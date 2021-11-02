LPL Financial LLC Sells 6,782 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,782 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 158.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 411.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 166.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.24.

NYSE KSS opened at $51.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.19. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.47 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -82.64%.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

